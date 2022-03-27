Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $199.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cellectis by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 120,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Cellectis by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 252,718 shares in the last quarter. 39.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

