Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 780,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 13,667,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41 and a beta of 2.78.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

