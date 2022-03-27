CenterStar Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 854 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Brightworth grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,592 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 72,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,178,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $513.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $360.55 and a fifty-two week high of $515.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

