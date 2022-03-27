CenterStar Asset Management LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $1,353,954 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,896,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

