Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.49) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

CAML has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company has a market capitalization of £416.30 million and a PE ratio of 10.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.20. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 187.47 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 386 ($5.08).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.