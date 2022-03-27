C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CFFI opened at $50.10 on Friday. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.
C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
