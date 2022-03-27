Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 16,889 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $204,525.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.
- On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.
- On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $896,337.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $453,855.24.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $599,251.32.
PARR opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $736.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.55. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 132,308 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 64.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Par Pacific by 46.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 61,823 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
