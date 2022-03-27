Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 16,889 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $204,525.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $896,337.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $453,855.24.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $599,251.32.

PARR opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $736.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.55. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 132,308 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 64.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Par Pacific by 46.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 61,823 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

