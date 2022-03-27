Chardan Capital Lowers Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target to $18.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

FEMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Femasys stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.49. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

