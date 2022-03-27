ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) versus American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Head to Head Review

American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS – Get Rating) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get American Defense Systems alerts:

This table compares American Defense Systems and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint -54.71% 5.76% 3.81%

American Defense Systems has a beta of 7.24, suggesting that its stock price is 624% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of American Defense Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Defense Systems and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Defense Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ChargePoint 0 5 8 0 2.62

ChargePoint has a consensus price target of $24.92, suggesting a potential upside of 34.94%. Given ChargePoint’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than American Defense Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Defense Systems and ChargePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint $242.34 million 25.23 -$132.57 million ($1.57) -11.76

American Defense Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChargePoint.

Summary

ChargePoint beats American Defense Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Defense Systems (Get Rating)

American Defense Systems, Inc. designs and supplies transparent and opaque armor solutions for both military and commercial applications, provides engineering and consulting services, and develops and installs detention and security hardware, entry control and monitoring systems, intrusion detection systems, and security glass. The company was founded on December 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for American Defense Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Defense Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.