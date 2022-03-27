Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWBHF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,799. Charlotte’s Web has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWBHF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Charlotte’s Web from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.