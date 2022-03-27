Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $544.75

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $544.75 and last traded at $548.18, with a volume of 47406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $559.32.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $582.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $649.68. The company has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

