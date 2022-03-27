Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $544.75

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $544.75 and last traded at $548.18, with a volume of 47406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $559.32.
CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $582.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $649.68. The company has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.
In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
