Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CSSEP opened at $25.00 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

