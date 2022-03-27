Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 345 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $219.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

