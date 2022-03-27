Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,040 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,679,000 after buying an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,883,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,752,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.68.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

