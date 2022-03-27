Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $106.10 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

