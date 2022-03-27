Childress Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $169.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.04. The company has a market capitalization of $329.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

