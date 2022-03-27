Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock opened at $555.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $519.41 and a 200-day moving average of $510.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $344.10 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

