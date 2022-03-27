Childress Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.40 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

