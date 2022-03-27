China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.50

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 619895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

CSUAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.