Cim LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cim LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.47.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $313.76. 638,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.89 and its 200 day moving average is $321.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.35 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

