Cim LLC Has $939,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cim LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.43. The company had a trading volume of 264,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.63. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

