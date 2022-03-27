Cim LLC Purchases 26,962 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Cim LLC grew its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 367.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,962 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cactus by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cactus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WHD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.48. 516,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,839. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $86,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,636,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.