Cim LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,973. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

