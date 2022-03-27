Cim LLC Sells 3,969 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cim LLC decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. 940,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,438. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

