Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $136.89. 455,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $136.98.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

