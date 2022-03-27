Citigroup Downgrades Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) to Neutral

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Europe started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zur Rose Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.50.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Shares of ZRSEF opened at $118.04 on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $117.84 and a 52-week high of $425.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.25.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.