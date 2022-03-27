Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,546 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,194,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,606,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. The company has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

