Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Cut by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,386 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $46,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $1,916,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,612,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,774,000 after acquiring an additional 130,586 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. 21,194,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,606,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

