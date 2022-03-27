Citigroup Lowers HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target to $6.80

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $11.80 to $6.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

