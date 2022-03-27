Clariant (AEX:CLN) PT Set at CHF 20.10 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 20.10 target price on Clariant (AEX:CLN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 price objective on Clariant in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 20 target price on Clariant in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18 target price on Clariant in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 20 target price on Clariant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 19 target price on Clariant in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant has a 12 month low of CHF 18.27 and a 12 month high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.