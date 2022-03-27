ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Down 85.2% in March

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the February 28th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRGE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,536,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 754.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the third quarter worth about $706,000.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.47. 95,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.