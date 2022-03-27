ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.90 on Friday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $16.90 million, a PE ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Get ClearOne alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 1,538,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 245,393 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.