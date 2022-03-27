ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.90 on Friday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $16.90 million, a PE ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 1,538,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
ClearOne Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
