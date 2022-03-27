Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 148,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,418 shares of company stock worth $187,291,859. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

LLY traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $289.02. 2,399,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,734. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.03. The stock has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.