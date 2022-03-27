Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period.

Shares of FIW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 32,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,677. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $87.49. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $76.42 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

