Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

SDY stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.28. 310,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,395. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.76. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

