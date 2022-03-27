Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,863 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $35,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.09. 1,493,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,570. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.39.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

