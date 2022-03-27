Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,113 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

