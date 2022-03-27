Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,708 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cocrystal Pharma were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COCP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 16.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

COCP remained flat at $$0.59 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,281. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

