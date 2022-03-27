Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
CLEGF stock remained flat at $$12.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Coles Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $13.60.
About Coles Group (Get Rating)
