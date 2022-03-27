Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives $1,055.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,055.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLPBY shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Coloplast A/S stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

