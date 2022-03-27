Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.66

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.66 and traded as high as $9.11. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 238,192 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.38.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after buying an additional 117,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,726,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 786,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

