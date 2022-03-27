Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.39 and last traded at $69.18. 3,853,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,698,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,695,000 after purchasing an additional 45,533 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter.

