Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.80

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.80 and traded as low as $8.40. Communications Systems shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 165,705 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $21.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Communications Systems during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Communications Systems by 200.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Communications Systems during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Communications Systems by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.