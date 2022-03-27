Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.80

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.80 and traded as low as $8.40. Communications Systems shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 165,705 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $21.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72.
About Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)
Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.
