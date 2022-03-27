Conceal Trading 14.5% Higher This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $5,477.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conceal has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,782,004 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,911 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

