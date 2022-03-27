Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.20. 1,473,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,552. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.69 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

