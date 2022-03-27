Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,418 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 144,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,992. The company has a market capitalization of $341.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.