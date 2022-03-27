Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $273,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brightworth bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,567,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.45. 957,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.43 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.
