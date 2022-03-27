Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $907,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,615. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

