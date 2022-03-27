Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 62,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 2.4% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 153,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $60.29.

