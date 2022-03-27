Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.83. 765,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,331. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.24 and a 12 month high of $128.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.